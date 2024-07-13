ADVERTISEMENT

‘M.P. Narasimhan was keen on dissemination of information about our culture’

Updated - July 13, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Enthusiastic, unassuming, selfless, and dedicated — this was how people described M.P. Narasimhan, founder and secretary of The Triplicane Cultural Academy and The Kasturi Srinivasan Library, at a memorial meeting held here on Saturday to pay homage to him.

Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, said Narasimhan’s enthusiasm was what left an impression on her the most. At the age of 90, he exuded a lot of zeal, she said, adding: “He was very keen on dissemination of information about our culture and civilisational values.”

R.K. Raghavan, president of The Triplicane Cultural Academy, said Narasimhan was a selfless person and his services could never be forgotten. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, industrialist and vice-president of the academy, said Narasimhan was a voracious reader. ”Both the library and the academy were close to his heart. He brought several eminent personalities to speak at the academy,” he added.

T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, said Narasimhan never asked for financial assistance and ran the organisation for several years. “Such institutions should be protected and encouraged. I urge the organisers to expand it too,” he added.

N. Parthasarathy, son of Narasimhan, said his father’s attention to detail and dedication was incredible. “I would wonder how someone could keenly pursue a passion that had no monetary benefit. It is very rare to see such a quality,” he added.

K.V.S. Gopalakrishnan, vice-president of the academy, Achal Krishaswamy, former secretary of the academy, and his family members also spoke.

