MP files case in HC

Member of Parliament M. Selvaraj, representing Nagapattinam constituency, has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court to restrain Southern Railway from constructing a subway across a railway line at Manakadu village in Vedaranyam Taluk since there was a threat of it getting inundated during rains. He instead, insisted on establishing a manned level crossing gate at the spot to prevent accidents.
When the case was listed before Justice P.D. Audikesavalu on Monday, the judge referred it to a Division Bench since the prayer was more in the nature of a public interest litigation petition. In his affidavit, the MP stated that not only him but also Handloom Minister O.S. Manian, representing the constituency in the Legislative Assembly, had written to the Southern Railway to give up the proposal of constructing a subway.
