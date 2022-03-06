Moving from virtual to physical addresses

On March 6, members of Humour Club International (Triplicane chapter) will laugh their stress away, meeting each other the way they used to before the pandemic.

Two years after the pandemic forced them to discontinue their monthly in-person meet-up, which would be held every second Sunday at Mylapore Fine Arts Club at 4 p.m., the group meets today at the same time but at a school auditorium in MRC Nagar.

It is going to be a special meeting for this big community of humour seekers, which has senior citizens in the majority. Over the last two years, the Club did not have any virtual meet-ups as some were uncomfortable with technology and moreover its huge numbers did not make meeting online a feasible idea. To cheer up members, tidbits of its programmes from the past were shared to their WhatsApp numbers. The Facebook page of the chapter also got really active.

“We are expecting around 1000 people at the venue as many have been waiting to watch our events in-person; that is the real entertainment,” says Kannan B, the chapter’s treasurer, adding that the Club has 1400 life members.

Members of Chennai Weekend Artists

Actor Delhi Ganesh will be the chief guest and Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti would inaugurate the event. The Club has also held talks to get back to its old venue – Mylapore Fine Arts Club — that it has booked for the months April to June. For individuals that have not embraced technology in a big way, the return of in-person events is a big relief. Some of the chapters of Thiru-Vi-Ka Speakers Forum, where neighbourhood parks serve as venue for public speaking events, recently moved to a corner tucked behind the lawns. Since the pandemic began, most of the chapters organised meetings virtually, bringing in more flexibility in terms of timings. Uma Rajkumar, a member of the Ambattur chapter of Thiru-Vi-Ka Speakers Forum, says virtual meetings can never replace in-person interactions. Recently, the members met at Ambattur Pasumai Poonga and fifteen or thereabouts were in attendance. “We had double the strength of attendees in our virtual meetings, but the body language and confidence that go with facing a group of people in-person and getting feedback are irreplaceable,” says Uma. Probus Club, an association for senior citizens, also held its first meeting after a long time on February 26, and going by the response it received the organisers plan to revive the old format of meeting once a month at a fixed venue and time. “In July-August 2021, we did organise an in-person meet as a new committee was taking over and there was a need to meet but the attendance was thin,” says R T Namasivayam, a member of the Club. When they do not meet in-person, they meet on Zoom but members say attendance has become thin; and fatigue has set in. For the in-person gathering held recently, the Club had 65 people in attendance. “During the Pre-COVID days, we had at least 80 people coming in, and we hope we can continue this format,” says Namasivayam. Hybrid meetup Some groups are clear they would like to have a mix of both in-person and virtual meetups seeing the advantages in both. On February 27, a section of members of Chennai Weekend Artists met at the Marina beach to sketch as a group after two years. However, the group has decided to follow a hybrid format. On March 6, they meet online and the following week they meet at another new venue. Muralidharan Alagar, who leads the community, says the hybrid format will enable its members who have moved to other cities to connect. “Many are still working from their hometowns or have moved cities, and we wanted to engage with them like we did in the last two years,” says Muralidharan. The question of safety cannot be brushed aside. The Humour Club invitation says the requisite COVID protocols will be followed. Says Muralidharan, “Many onlookers crowd around us when we camp at a place, so we are advising our members to follow social distancing and wear masks.” Waiting for that good old venue Some groups that are keen on returning to in-person gatherings are particular that they meet at the same venue they have been associated with. Sivan Park at KK Nagar has been the only hangout of Thozhan, a social service group, which used to conduct speech workshops every second Saturday. When the pandemic struck, they moved this activity online and are now longing to get back outdoors. “Although the park is a public space we need to get permission and we are waiting for that,” says R Rajasekar, core team member, Thozhan. He says the virtual interactions were helpful as they brought audiences from various corners of the country but there is a different effect in “live training’. “As we debate on a current topic, we would have walkers participating in our talks and also giving their inputs,” says Rajasekar. The group is hoping to resume its meetings at the same venue from May. Similarly, Shri Krishnaswamy School has been the venue for members of Anna Nagar Humour Club for more than 20 years. The organisers are hoping to meet at the same venue. “We don’t charge any subscription fee from members and cannot afford to spend money to rent a space, so we are hoping the school management open their gates for us,” says Kamala Eswaran, an active member of the Club.



