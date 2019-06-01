Move to improve traffic regulation at junction hailed

With Langs Garden Road in Egmore being closed regularly for vehicular traffic on account of rallies and protest meetings by various organisations at Mayor Sundar Rao Naidu junction, a small team of police personnel was deployed permanently at the junction a month ago.

This move was initiated after traffic movement on Poonamallee High Road, especially around City Police Commissioner’s office, was hit due to lack of traffic regulation at the junction.

Mayor Sundar Rao junction enables access between PH Road and Anna Salai via Langs Garden Road.

“The permanent presence of police personnel including traffic constables helps regulate traffic at the junction as motorists coming from Gandhi–Irwin bridge and from Chindatripet, located opposite the bridge, come at a high speed resulting in accidents,” says A. Satish Kumar, a motorist from Triplicane.

It has also led to better surveillance of the section.

“Soon, a police booth will also be set up near the junction to enhance surveillance,” say police sources.