Move to appoint honorary professors draws criticism

A move to appoint honorary professors in government medical colleges has drawn flak from a section of government doctors.

A three-member committee to frame guidelines and appoint honorary professors was constituted at the Madras Medical College/Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, based on instructions from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

24-hour duty

Already, the department’s instruction directing associate professors of general medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesia and orthopaedics to perform 24-hour duty, citing a shortage of assistant professors, did not go down well with a section of doctors.

Now, the decision to appoint honorary professors has also evoked criticism.

“Why should the government appoint private doctors or retired doctors as honorary professors in medical colleges? Prior to the restructuring of doctors’ posts, we had no shortage of doctors,” a government doctor said, on condition of anonymity.