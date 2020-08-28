Chennai

‘Move SC on Sankar murder case’

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday urged the State government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order acquitting the father of Kausalya and commutation of death sentence awarded to five persons arrested in connection with the murder of her husband Sankar.

Pointing out that Sankar’s brother Vigneswaran had approached the Supreme Court. Mr. Balakrishnan said failure on the part of the government to file an appeal would encourage those committing such crimes in the name of family honour.

Sankar, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was murdered for marrying Kausalya, of a dominant backward community.

