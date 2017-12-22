‘Move Abiramapuram police station to a more spacious place’

With reference to the article published in The Hindu Downtown about the re-location of the E-4 Abiramapuram police station, I think a majority of the people in the neighbourhood should be happy that after nearly 45 years, this station is being shifted out.

With seized two-wheelers parked there, the pavements outside the station were almost always encroached upon. As a result, there would be traffic snarls on this section.

Recently, I learnt that the police station is being shifted only temporarily, and after the construction of a new building in the same place, the station would be back. So, parking of seized vehicles will become a permanent feature of these pavements.

Further, this place is too small for staff strength of 70 policemen. There isn’t sufficient space for their vehicles either.

The station can be moved to a place on C.P. Ramaswamy Road, where a facility, originally constructed as a maternity hospital, is being used as a primary health care (PHC) centre, which includes a building which the Corporation has given to Lions Club to run a diabetes diagnostic centre.

The station can be moved to this old building, after the PHC is shifted to a new multi-speciality centre.

This PHC has vast open spaces where many vehicles can be parked without any disturbance to people and hindrance to vehicular movement.

Lost canopy

The massive raintree on the premises of the E-4 Abhiramapuram police station was recently axed to pave way for the new building. I think this tree, which should at least be a century-old, had more life in it and could have been saved through transplantation.

(E. Murali is a resident of Alwarpet)