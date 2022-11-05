Mount Railway Station murder: accused Sathishkumar detained under Goondas Act

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal invoked Goondas Act against Sathishkumar, who was arrested for pushing college girl Sathya to death before a moving train in St. Thomas Mount Railway station recently.

On October 13 afternoon, Sathish followed Sathya while she was waiting to board a train to Mambalam. He pushed Sathya in front of an incoming train that was bound for Beach Station. She died on the spot and Sathish fled.

Later, he was arrested near Thoraipakkam the same night. The next day, the case was taken up for investigation. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following recommendations from CB-CID, Mr. Jiwal issued orders detaining accused Sathish under Goondas Act so that he cannot come out on bail for a year easily. The city police said 18 accused including Sathish were detained under Goondas Act in the last week. So far, the Commissioner has issued orders detaining 408 accused under Goondas this year, said a press release.