Mount Railway Station murder: accused Sathishkumar detained under Goondas Act

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal invoked Goondas Act against Sathishkumar, who was arrested for pushing college girl Sathya to death before a moving train in St. Thomas Mount Railway station recently.

On October 13 afternoon, Sathish followed Sathya while she was waiting to board a train to Mambalam. He pushed Sathya in front of an incoming train that was bound for Beach Station. She died on the spot and Sathish fled.

Later, he was arrested near Thoraipakkam the same night. The next day, the case was taken up for investigation. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following recommendations from CB-CID, Mr. Jiwal issued orders detaining accused Sathish under Goondas Act so that he cannot come out on bail for a year easily. The city police said 18 accused including Sathish were detained under Goondas Act in the last week. So far, the Commissioner has issued orders detaining 408 accused under Goondas this year, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
murder
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app