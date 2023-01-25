ADVERTISEMENT

MoU signed for capacity building of cardiologists for early management of CHD

January 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors at Apollo Hospitals to train government cardiology teams in six medical colleges in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Salem

The Hindu Bureau,Serena Josephine M 9312

The Health department on Wednesday initiated efforts to create a Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) registry to strengthen newborn screening as well as inked a pact with Apollo Hospitals for capacity building of cardiology teams in six government medical college hospitals for early management of congenital heart diseases.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the department announced in the Assembly last year about the creation of a CHD registry in the State to strengthen efforts to identify newborns with heart diseases. The department announced that the equipment would be purchased at a cost of ₹22.43 crore and provided to strengthen and take up comprehensive newborn screening for congenital heart diseases.

“Accordingly, steps to start the registry have commenced today. In the last two days, over 150 specialists, including paediatricians from various districts, have taken part in a seminar and put forward their views. The equipment, which will be purchased, will be despatched to all hospitals in the State to take up screening of congenital heart diseases and look at treatment modalities,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For identification and early management of children with congenital heart diseases, the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Apollo Hospitals. Through this, doctors at Apollo Hospitals will train government cardiology teams in six medical colleges in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Salem to build their capacities for early management of congenital heart diseases, he said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Mission Director of NHM, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US