MoU signed for capacity building of cardiologists for early management of CHD

January 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health department on Wednesday initiated efforts to create a Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) registry to strengthen newborn screening as well as inked a pact with Apollo Hospitals for capacity building of cardiology teams in six government medical college hospitals for early management of congenital heart diseases.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the department announced in the Assembly last year about the creation of a CHD registry in the State to strengthen efforts to identify newborns with heart diseases. The department announced that the equipment would be purchased at a cost of ₹22.43 crore and provided to strengthen and take up comprehensive newborn screening for congenital heart diseases.

“Accordingly, steps to start the registry have commenced today. In the last two days, over 150 specialists, including paediatricians from various districts, have taken part in a seminar and put forward their views. The equipment, which will be purchased, will be despatched to all hospitals in the State to take up screening of congenital heart diseases and look at treatment modalities,” he said.

For identification and early management of children with congenital heart diseases, the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Apollo Hospitals. Through this, doctors at Apollo Hospitals will train government cardiology teams in six medical colleges in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Salem to build their capacities for early management of congenital heart diseases, he said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Mission Director of NHM, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.