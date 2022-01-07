Chennai

Motorists welcome re-introduction of U-turn on Taramani Link Road

Relief to motorists: The Taramani Link Road-Tansi Nagar 15th Street junction in Velachery where U-turn is allowed.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The residents of Velachery have welcomed the decision of the traffic police to allow U-turn at the Taramani Link Road-Tansi Nagar 15th Street junction.

After the inauguration of the Velachery flyover, where one arm of it joined the Taramani Link Road and the other joined the Bypass, U-turn on Taramani Link Road was blocked on grounds of road safety. This forced hundreds of motorists proceeding from the Vijay Nagar to areas such as Sarathy Nagar, Varadarajapuram, Secretariat Colony, Annai Indira Nagar and portions of Tansi Nagar, to take a detour of nearly 2 km to make a U-turn at Baby Nagar. To avoid the detour, several motorists used to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Following the representations by the residents’ welfare associations to Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal in December, senior traffic police officials were asked to study the situation and allow U-turn at the same junction.

On Friday, a police constable was posted to regulate traffic at the spot.

Social activist S. Kumararaja said the re-introduction of U-turn at the Tansi Nagar 15th Street junction should bring relief to motorists.

Similarly, the proposed pedestrian pathway at the LIC Colony-Secretariat Colony junction would help walkers, particularly schoolchildren, cross the busy Taramani Link Road safely, he said.


