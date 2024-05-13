Motorists want the NHAI to remove barricades near Vanagaram toll plaza

The Chennai Bypass linking Perungalathur to Puzhal is a busy road as it is being used by heavy vehicles. The road is dangerous near the Vanagaram toll plaza because of the large number of vehicles coming from the residential localities. After the toll plaza, the bypass has two main local roads — Chettiyar Agaram Erikkarai Road and the Gandhi Main Road — connecting the residential localities through the service lanes of the bypass. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided two median openings after the toll plaza to help the locals. However, the openings were barricaded with concrete stones. This means vehicle-users have to a take a detour at the next junction to access the service lanes. But some vehicle-users drive on the wrong side. The NHAI should remove the barricades or install a signal.

K. Senthil Kumar, Vanagaram.

NHAI responds:

An official of the NHAI says the feasibility of opening the road will be studied and steps will be taken to install a signal. Official sources in National Highways Authority of India said that a ‘U’ Turn had been provided near the toll plaza for local residents. They said they were also aware of the issue of accidents and steps would be taken to alleviate the problem permanently.

Bad road

Since the Metro Rail work started, Mount Poonamallee Road has become narrow. The work on most of the elevated stretch has been completed, and barricades have been erected along the Metro Rail corridor. But the road condition is poor between the Ramapuram signal and the Kathipara flyover. Chennai Metro Rail should do patch work to help motorists.

S. Karthik, Porur.

