Motorists want new bridge to be opened to traffic

Motorists have requested the State Highways Department to open the new bridge, constructed across Adyar river, adjacent to the Cowl Bazaar bridge for vehicular traffic. The construction of the bridge began in 2018 and was completed recently.
At present, the motorists use a causeway to cross the river. It connects Cowl Bazaar, Pozhichalur, Manapakkam, Gerugambakkam, and Kolapakkam.
“But it is unsafe to use. The road on the causeway is uneven and sandy. Many a time, we can find pillion riders and those travelling in autos get down and walk down the damaged portion of the causeway for safety reasons,” says K. Dayanand, a resident of Chitlapakkam.
Residents commuting between Pozhichalur and Porur prefer to use the causeway because it is part of a shorter route between these localities that takes only around 25 minutes. In contrast, it would take around one hour if one travelled via Grand Southern Trunk Road.
Residents also point that when it rains heavily the causeway gets submerged under water. Considering road users’ safety, the new bridge should be opened at the earliest, say residents.
