Motorists want Chennai-Tiruttani High Road to be relaid immediately

September 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

With development works picking up pace along the Chennai-Tiruttani High (CTH) Road, the condition of the highway needs urgent attention, say motorists and road users.

Roy Rozario, a resident, said the condition of the road was deplorable in several locations, especially between Padi and Thiruninravur. The portion of the road near the Pattabiram bridge is pathetic. “With one wing of the Highways Department constructing it, the maintenance wing says they cannot even carry out repairs. We are requesting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Highways Minister E. V. Velu to ensure that the potholes are at least filled before the monsoon,” he said.

No pavement

Emil, an autorickshaw driver of Ambattur, said the road sees waterlogging at a few locations during rain. “There is no pavement for pedestrians to walk, which means they have to dodge between vehicles and motorists cannot drive in peace. This leads to many accidents. There is also not enough lighting and encroachments along the road are many,” he said.

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said the road cuts made for laying EB cables and compressed natural gas pipeline have not been restored. “The mud has been pushed to cover the trenches. Unless tar topping is done, it is going to be hell during the monsoon,” he said.

Mr. Velu recently reviewed work of the department and had directed officials to complete works on a war-footing.