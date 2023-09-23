HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Motorists want Chennai-Tiruttani High Road to be relaid immediately

Many road users say the condition of the Padi-Thiruninravur stretch of the road, particularly near the Pattabiram bridge was deplorable; they are pleading with the authorities to at least fill the potholes before the northeast monsoon sets in

September 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 23/09/2023: Bad road conditions at CTH (MTH) Road, Ambattur on Saturday. Photo: VEDHAN M /THE HINDU

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 23/09/2023: Bad road conditions at CTH (MTH) Road, Ambattur on Saturday. Photo: VEDHAN M /THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

With development works picking up pace along the Chennai-Tiruttani High (CTH) Road, the condition of the highway needs urgent attention, say motorists and road users.

Roy Rozario, a resident, said the condition of the road was deplorable in several locations, especially between Padi and Thiruninravur. The portion of the road near the Pattabiram bridge is pathetic. “With one wing of the Highways Department constructing it, the maintenance wing says they cannot even carry out repairs. We are requesting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Highways Minister E. V. Velu to ensure that the potholes are at least filled before the monsoon,” he said.

No pavement

Emil, an autorickshaw driver of Ambattur, said the road sees waterlogging at a few locations during rain. “There is no pavement for pedestrians to walk, which means they have to dodge between vehicles and motorists cannot drive in peace. This leads to many accidents. There is also not enough lighting and encroachments along the road are many,” he said.

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said the road cuts made for laying EB cables and compressed natural gas pipeline have not been restored. “The mud has been pushed to cover the trenches. Unless tar topping is done, it is going to be hell during the monsoon,” he said.

Mr. Velu recently reviewed work of the department and had directed officials to complete works on a war-footing.

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.