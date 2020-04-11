Motorists stopping at intersections in Chennai outskirts see their machines being given a ‘safety wash’

In the outskirts, motorists hitting key intersections and underpasses are getting accustomed to the fact that the spotlight will be on their vehicles. For a week now, civic workers from the local bodies carry out a disinfection exercise on passing vehicles.

One can particularly notice this work being carried out in Avadi, Thiruverukadu, Pattabiram and Thirunindravur. Local bodies, big and small, including the Avadi Corporation and Thirunindravur town panchayat, seem to be doing this work diligently in coordination with the Tiruvallur district administration.

It is said that this initiative is under way for more than a week now. The key road where this exercise is being carried out extensively include CTH Road, Avadi - Poonamallee High Road, Periyapalayam Main Road and Outer Ring Road.

Underpasses of Outer Ring Road that provide access to villages located near major localities such as Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu and Pattabiram are also the focus on this initiative.

Every vehicle passing by these points is covered by this exercise. A majority of the vehicles are those that transport essential items to villages near major localities, says an official of the Tiruvallur district administration.

Disinfectants are sprayed on the vehicles after the motorists are asked to bring them to a halt. The numbers of these vehicles are also noted down to ensure the same vehicles don’t get disinfected repeatedly on a given day.

Two workers are deployed at each of these points for this purpose,.