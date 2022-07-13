Motorists show red flag to new traffic diversions at 11 junctions

The traffic police have drawn flak for introducing the changes without consulting the stakeholders

The traffic police have drawn flak for introducing the changes without consulting the stakeholders

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has been introducing several changes in the flow of vehicular traffic to “ease” congestion. Vehicular traffic has been diverted at 11 important junctions, including four on Anna Salai.

The changes, including the mandatory U-turn at many places, have received flak as well as positive response from the public. Many road users said the new diversions were inconvenient and it was unacceptable in these times to introduce such rules without consulting the stakeholders or without sharing the data in support of these changes.

It all started with Anna Salai on February 26 where vehicles coming from Anna flyover towards Anna Statue were diverted at Anna Salai-Dams Road junction. A similar regulation was introduced on Anna Salai near Nandanam signal, Anna Salai-Thiru-Vi-Ka Road junction, and Anna Salai-Smith Road junction. Subsequently, new plans were implemented on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Madhya Kailash, Chetpet-Harrington Road junction, E.V.R. Salai near Dasaprakash junction, near Anna Arch, Arumbakkam, Kasi Theatre, Jafferkhanpet and Vadapalani Junction to Ashok Pillar.

N. Viswanathan, a motorist from Ashok Nagar, said: "No survey was done before implementing any new plan or diversion. This should not be done in haste just for the sake of convenience of officers concerned. The traffic police should focus on the encroachments on the roads before and after the implementation."

V. Gopalakrishnan, an RTI activist from K.K. Nagar, said: “The police should conduct a hearing with the public who are stakeholders of a particular area where the proposed changes will be effected before the implementation. Adequate publicity should be given to it. All these changes were implemented at a short notice or hardly any notice.”

“Most of these announcements were made just the night before the change was to be made and we heard through the media just that morning,” K.P. Subramanian, retired professor of urban engineering, said. “It is reasonable to say the traffic police decide diversions based on their practical experience. However, effective traffic management calls for a collective wisdom and a consensus among road users of the area and the engineering departments, besides the professionals and the NGOs.” Any changes brought in without following this procedure will result in police losing the goodwill among the commuters, he said. His contention was that information on diversions was sometimes not accurate and resulted in confusion, with commuters being taken by surprise.

He said: “The government may constitute a traffic management committee under the chairmanship of the Mayor. All traffic management decisions should be taken by the committee. Such a committee was in place till 1990s.”

Countering the criticism, the traffic police said they appreciate that people were taking an interest in traffic plans instead of just accepting them blindly, and that they welcome constructive criticism.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, told The Hindu: "Basically, the idea behind the implementation of new traffic plan/ diversion is to reduce congestion, ensure free flow of traffic and reduce the travel time without the need to wait at signals for long. We have closed the signal wherever it was unnecessary. If there is a signal which has four cycles and we explore whether that four can be reduced to three or two or one. So that's what we did at different places and however retained the pedestrian signal."

Police officers said they divert traffic from the bigger road to a smaller road. The idea is that although this increases the distance of travel by 50 or 100 metres, the commuters would spend less time than what people would have spent at the signals. At places like Nandanam and Simpson, a new ‘U-turn’ was introduced. They said there was no diversion for vehicles to cross on long-winding paths. Traffic diversion was in limited hours at Dasaprakash junction and Harrington Road junctions.

Mr. Saratkar said: “We analyse thoroughly whether the plan will help reduce the congestion. If we are satisfied that our theoretical exercise looks good, only then we will do a vehicle census on the particular road and introduce diversion. Then we will do a trial on Saturday and Sunday since traffic flow is comparatively low on these days. We duly communicate to the public through media and social media. Ahead of that, we install signages to avoid confusion.”

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has invited suggestions from the public through following phone numbers and social media handles: 044-234523620, 44-42042300; Twitter handle: Greater Chennai Traffic Police@ChennaiTraffic; Instagram: Greater Chennai Traffic Police; Facebook: Chennai Traffic@Trafficchennai.