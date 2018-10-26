Motorists rewrite traffic rules at Thiruvanmiyur intersection

Here’s another intersection where you need to be extra extreme caution while crossing it. The intersection of Lattice Bridge Road, Thiruvalluvar Salai and West Avenue Road in Thiruvanmiyur is rife with violations.

This are some specific ways in which motorists flout the rules: Motorists coming from Lattice Bridge Road take a free right turn to enter West Avenue Road. Similarly, motorists coming from West Avenue Road take a free right turn to enter Lattice Bridge Road in Thiruvanmiyur.

Motorists should take a u-turn at the intersection of Lattice Bridge Road and South Avenue Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and Lattice Bridge Road and Third Avenue in Indira Nagar. They instead cut through vehicular traffic to get to the other side.

“Lane violations happen right in front of the police personnel deployed at the intersection,” says a motorist.

“To prevent violations, those flouting the rules should be penalised,” says A. Bala, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur.

Motorists have requested Chennai Traffic Police personnel to regulate vehicular traffic at the intersection.