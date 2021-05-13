Motorists jam roads in Chennai, in violation of lockdown restrictions

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 14:31 IST

Many residents were on the roads around the Koyambedu market on Thursday morning, and similar situations prevailed in other parts of the city

While COVID-19 lockdown restrictions this year are not as severe as those of last year, traffic on the streets of Chennai on Thursday gave the impression that there are no restrictions on movement at all.

Many residents were on the roads around Koyambedu market in the forenoon on Thursday, and were returning after buying vegetables and other items. As per the restrictions, shops selling groceries and vegetables are permitted to be open until noon but people are advised to buy vegetables at their local grocery stores or from push carts and roadside vendors who have been allowed.

Similar violations were seen in Perambur, Purasawakkam, Moolakadai, T. Nagar, Tondiarpet High Road and other places.

Police stepped up vehicle checks on several arterial roads and asked motorists why they were on the roads. A few reportedly told police that they were out to buy vegetables or other essentials.

T. Rajan, of Vadapalani said, “Push cart vegetable vendors are few and far between on the street. Also, when we spot one or two on the street, we find that they sell at exorbitant rates citing shortage of supply during the lockdown. So we have no option but to come out to buy essentials or vegetables.”

Chennai police said over 36, 852 cases have been booked against people who failed to wear masks from April 8 and ₹70.65 lakh has been collected in fines. On Wednesday alone, 1,082 persons were caught without masks within the city limits. Similarly, over 1,094 cases were booked for failing to maintain physical distancing in public places.

According to the Office of the Director General of Police, over 9,11,832 cases were booked for not wearing masks across the State from April 8. On Wednesday alone, over 10, 502 cases were booked in the State.