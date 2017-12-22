Motorists invade pedestrians’ space on GST Road

On a section of Grand Southern Trunk Road, between Vandalur and Perungalathur, a pedestrian pathway hardly serves its purpose.

On the western side of this section, using the pedestrian pathway is anything but easy, because there are no barricades separating it from the carriageway.

Assuming it is part of the thoroughfare, some motorists stray onto the pedestrian pathway, putting pedestrians in more than a dicey situation.

To avoid getting stuck in heavy traffic, some motorists will abandon the main road and drive on the pedestrian pathway.

M. Prakash, a long-time resident of Vandalur, says, “Some motorists drive recklessly; speeding is quite rampant.

At times, even drivers of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses jump lanes and stray into pedestrian pathway. Pedestrians often find vehicles entering the pathway suddenly from behind them. As thorny bushes are found on the other side of the pathway, pedestrians can’t move to that side either.”

Moreover, the pathway is filled with stones and uneven. If a motorcyclist speeds down this pathway, he is very likely to have a skidding accident.

“It gets more difficult at night as the lamps installed near the median do not sufficiently illuminate the pathway. In recent times, the pathway has become a napping point for cab drivers and they occupy a section of this already-narrow pedestrian space. Police personnel at the police assistance booths along the Highway are mute spectators to all of this. Pavements should be constructed with bollards to prevent motorists from riding on them and also illegal and haphazard parking of vehicles,” says Prakash.

Chennai Traffic Police official says, “The issue will soon be escalated to the Highway Patrol Wing.”