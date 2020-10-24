Motorists do not have it easy at service lane in Porur

Unauthorised parking impedes free movement of vehicular traffic

Pitted and often congested, the service lane on Mount – Poonamallee Main Road under the flyover at Porur junction, does not make for easy motoring. The vehicular traffic on this lane flows towards St. Thomas Mount.

It does not help matters that this service lane is located near the Porur junction, which often bustles with movement of vehicles, including Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses. With a few hospitals located in the vicinity, ambulances also frequent the junction. Further, an almost continuous stream of pedestrians would be crossing the intersection. Yet, the service lane is not well-maintained, residents point out.

The lane comes under the purview of the State Highways Department.

In comparison to the service lanes of other flyovers which were also opened a few years ago — such as the ones at Vadapalani, Vyasarpadi and Moolakadai — the service lane of the Porur flyover has not been maintained well.

“When it rains, it is difficult to use the lane because it gets inundated. The stretch has to be completely relaid,” says K. Venkatesh, a resident of Porur.

The residents have also raised the issue of unauthorised parking of vehicles on both sides of the service lane. It is three years since the flyover came up. However, residents say, the Porur intersection continues to be congested and pedestrians find it unsafe to cross it.

“Parking of vehicles should be strictly restricted,” adds Venkatesh.

In this respect, a State Highways official says, “Steps will be taken to have the lane relaid at the earliest.”