Motorists decry half measures at subways

In 2016, the State Highways Department carried out a patchwork at the Pazhavanthangal and Thillai Ganga Nagar vehicular subways, attending only to damaged sections of the surface at these facilities.

According to motorists, the patchwork on the carriageways is already giving way. They have appealed to the State Highways Department to re-lay the carriageway at these subways in its entirety to prevent recurrence of this problem.

To avoid going over the deteriorating patchwork, some motorists take a zigzag course much to the discomfort of other road users.

At Thillai Ganga Nagar vehicular subway, even the patchwork has been carried out only in certain damaged sections, and many other damaged spots have been ignored, say motorists.

A. Raghavan, a social activist and a long-time resident of Nanganallur, said, “With the surfaces being rough, motorists cannot have a smooth drive down these subways. In addition to having the carriageway re-laid, reflectors have to be placed.”

Water Seepage

“Water continues to seep from the walls of the Thillai Ganga subway making the carriageway slippery. Rainwater channels at the carriageway have to be barricaded. After sunset, vehicle users, especially motorcyclists, face the risk of falling into the channels.”

When contacted, the State Highways Department officials said plans are in the pipeline to revamp the subways. In the first phase, concrete stormwater drains will be constructed at the subways to arrest flow of rainwater to the carriageway through the walls of the subway.

This will be followed by re-laying of surfaces at the subways. The work will start soon, the officials promised.