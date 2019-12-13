Motorists complain of encroachments on Velachery High Road

Motorists using Velachery High Road are irked to find a portion of the road near the Sardar Patel Road junction crowded with parked vehicles, causing congestion and traffic jams.

A small mechanic shed, installed a decade ago, on the margin of the busy road has grown into a big mechanic shop and a few more shops and eateries have been put up at the cost of road users’ space.

S. Ellappa Raj, a resident of Kannigapuram, said the visitors to these shops park their vehicles on the road, drastically reducing the width of the carriageway. He wanted officials of the Chennai Corporation and the City Traffic Police to remove the encroachments to ease traffic on this crucial stretch.

Motorists claim that the Corporation officials demolished their own public convenience located near the shops a few years ago for paving a concrete road but did not even “touch” the encroachments blocking the road.

A senior official of the Corporation said that enumeration of encroachments on arterial roads has begun and very soon, all the encroachments would be removed. Hawkers and encroachments would be removed on NSC Bose Road, LB Road in Thiruvanmiyur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai and Arcot Road in Vadapalani shortly, he said.