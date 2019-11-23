Motorists at risk in Thiruvengadapuram as street lights go out

Lack of illumination along the road in Thiruvengadapuram in Vengambakkam village is putting motorists at risk. The lamps have not been burning for nearly six months plunging the stretch into total darkness.

According to A.R. Lakshmanan, a resident of Thiruvengadapuram, power supply to the street lights was suspended by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), after the agency detected illegal power connections by Agaramthen Village Panchayat. The panchayat allegedly was supplying power to the lamp posts illegally. “When residents approached Tangedco office in Kandigai, the officials said the panchayat authorities should apply for a new connection, and on approval from the additional divisional engineer in Mambakkam, the power supply will be restored. We took up the issue many times with the secretary of the panchayat, block development officer and the tahsildar, but no action has been taken yet,” he says.

Motorists and pedestrians are put to a lot of hardship, he adds.

No proper public transport

The residents are also upset over the withdrawal of bus services to East and West Tambaram. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation had recently withdrawn the services of S6, which plied between Tambaram East and Vengambakkam via Agaramthen, Mappedu and Camp Road. Nearly three buses were operated on this route number.

The residents have also requested MTC to deploy additional conductors and drivers for route number 55G plying between Vengambakkam and Tambaram West.

At present, to go to East and West Tambaram, the commuters have to board buses from Rathinamangalam bus stop on Vandalur - Kelambakkam Road.