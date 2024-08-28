ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist run over by MTC bus near Kasimedu

Published - August 28, 2024 02:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The deceased S. Azharuddin was a resident of Mannadi and was working in a private company in Ennore

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus ran over him after he fell off his bike near Kasimedu in Chennai on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The City Traffic Police said the deceased S. Azharuddin was a resident of Mannadi and was working in a private company in Ennore. On Wednesday morning, he was proceeding to Ennore on his two-wheeler on the Suryanarayana Road when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down.

Before he could get up, an MTC bus (no. 4), which was proceeding from Broadway to Ennore, ran over him. He was killed on the spot. The bus driver and the conductor got off the bus and took shelter at the Kasimedu police station located close to the site of the accident.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem examination. 

