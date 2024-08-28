Motorist run over by MTC bus near Kasimedu

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus ran over him after he fell off his bike near Kasimedu in Chennai on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Traffic Police said the deceased S. Azharuddin was a resident of Mannadi and was working in a private company in Ennore. On Wednesday morning, he was proceeding to Ennore on his two-wheeler on the Suryanarayana Road when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down.

Before he could get up, an MTC bus (no. 4), which was proceeding from Broadway to Ennore, ran over him. He was killed on the spot. The bus driver and the conductor got off the bus and took shelter at the Kasimedu police station located close to the site of the accident.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.