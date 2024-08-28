GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist run over by MTC bus near Kasimedu

The deceased S. Azharuddin was a resident of Mannadi and was working in a private company in Ennore

Published - August 28, 2024 02:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus ran over him after he fell off his bike near Kasimedu in Chennai on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The City Traffic Police said the deceased S. Azharuddin was a resident of Mannadi and was working in a private company in Ennore. On Wednesday morning, he was proceeding to Ennore on his two-wheeler on the Suryanarayana Road when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down.

Before he could get up, an MTC bus (no. 4), which was proceeding from Broadway to Ennore, ran over him. He was killed on the spot. The bus driver and the conductor got off the bus and took shelter at the Kasimedu police station located close to the site of the accident.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem examination. 

Related Topics

road accident / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.