Motorist run over by MTC bus in Chennai, killed, bus driver arrested

The 48-year-old was riding a two-wheeler on the Velachery Tambaram Main Road in Pallikaranai when, in an attempt to avoid stray cattle, he fell off and was run over by the bus, police said

April 05, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old motorist was killed on the Velachery Tambaram Main Road in Pallikaranai, after he fell off his vehicle while attempting to avoid hitting stray cattle and was run over by a government bus, on Wednesday.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said P. Jayasundar, a resident of Sanakarapuram in Sithalapakkam, was on a two-wheeler on the Tambaram Velachery Main Road, going towards his private office located in Ramapuram. The motorist was trying to avoid hitting stray cattle crossing the road when he lost control and fell off. He was killed when a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus ran over him. He was killed on the spot.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

The driver of the bus, Dhanasekar, has been arrested for causing the death. 

