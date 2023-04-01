ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist killed, pillion rider injured after bike crashes into road barricade in Chennai

April 01, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 29-year-old victim, was on a motorbike with a friend, and lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a barricade put up for Chennai Metro Rail work, on the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road, on Friday night

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old motorist, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, was killed, when he crashed into a barricade near Sholinganallur, in Chennai, on Friday night.

A pillion rider who was riding with him on the two-wheeler, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing has filed a case, and an investigation is underway. 

A police official of the Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing said the victim, Jayachandran, along with his friend Madhan of Jalladiampet, were proceeding on the two-wheeler on the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road. Jayachandran suddenly lost control of the vehicle, and rammed into a barricade put up for Chennai Metro Rail work, on the road. Jayachandran sustained serious head injuries and was killed on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police suspect that Jayachandran may have been inebriated. The body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US