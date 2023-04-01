Motorist killed, pillion rider injured after bike crashes into road barricade in Chennai

April 01, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - CHENNAI

A 29-year-old motorist, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, was killed, when he crashed into a barricade near Sholinganallur, in Chennai, on Friday night.

A pillion rider who was riding with him on the two-wheeler, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing has filed a case, and an investigation is underway.

A police official of the Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing said the victim, Jayachandran, along with his friend Madhan of Jalladiampet, were proceeding on the two-wheeler on the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road. Jayachandran suddenly lost control of the vehicle, and rammed into a barricade put up for Chennai Metro Rail work, on the road. Jayachandran sustained serious head injuries and was killed on the spot.

Police suspect that Jayachandran may have been inebriated. The body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination.