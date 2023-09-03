ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist killed near Koyambedu in Chennai

September 03, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old motorist was killed after he hit a stationary truck near Koyambedu on September 2 evening.

Police said C. Lakshminarayanan, a native of Cuddalore, was studying law course in a private college. He, along with his friend Rohit, was proceeding on the Poonamallee High Road in his two-wheeler when a truck carrying bricks stopped on the road suddenly. The rider swerved and tried to avoid hitting the truck but could not. In the impact, he sustained head injury despite wearing a helmet and was killed on the spot. The pillion rider escaped with minor injuries. 

The Koyambedu police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Koyambedu traffic Investogation police have filed a case and have seized the truck. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US