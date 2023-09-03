Motorist killed near Koyambedu in Chennai

September 03, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 21-year-old motorist was killed after he hit a stationary truck near Koyambedu on September 2 evening.

Police said C. Lakshminarayanan, a native of Cuddalore, was studying law course in a private college. He, along with his friend Rohit, was proceeding on the Poonamallee High Road in his two-wheeler when a truck carrying bricks stopped on the road suddenly. The rider swerved and tried to avoid hitting the truck but could not. In the impact, he sustained head injury despite wearing a helmet and was killed on the spot. The pillion rider escaped with minor injuries.

The Koyambedu police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Koyambedu traffic Investogation police have filed a case and have seized the truck.