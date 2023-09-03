HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist killed near Koyambedu in Chennai

September 03, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old motorist was killed after he hit a stationary truck near Koyambedu on September 2 evening.

Police said C. Lakshminarayanan, a native of Cuddalore, was studying law course in a private college. He, along with his friend Rohit, was proceeding on the Poonamallee High Road in his two-wheeler when a truck carrying bricks stopped on the road suddenly. The rider swerved and tried to avoid hitting the truck but could not. In the impact, he sustained head injury despite wearing a helmet and was killed on the spot. The pillion rider escaped with minor injuries. 

The Koyambedu police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Koyambedu traffic Investogation police have filed a case and have seized the truck. 

Related Topics

road accident / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.