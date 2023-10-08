ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist killed in hit-and-run in Arumbakkam

October 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are analysing CCTV camera footage from the accident spot to identify the vehicle that caused the accident

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old motorist was killed in a hit-and-run at Arumbakkam in the city on Saturday. A senior police officer said C. Ponthamizh, a resident of Muthumariamman Koil Street of MMDA Colony, was riding his two-wheeler, and when he was near Razaak Garden, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit his two-wheeler and sped off. Ponthamizh was killed on the spot. The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The police started an investigation and began analysing the closed circuit television camera footage from the accident spot to identify the vehicle that caused the accident.

