Motorist killed in hit-and-run accident on GST Road in Chennai

Police said the victim was riding his two-wheeler, when a vehicle hit him from behind and sped off

December 07, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorist was killed and a pillion rider injured, after a speeding car hit them on GST Road on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A police official of Chengalpattu district said M. Prakash, a resident of Silavattam village, was riding his two-wheeler along with his friend A. Vikram on GST Road when a vehicle proceeding towards Chennai hit them from behind and sped off. The motorist sustained head and body injuries and was killed on the spot, while the pillion rider suffered minor injuries. 

The Maduranthakam police, on being informed, sent the body to the Maduranthakam government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have filed a case and are searching for the vehicle that caused the accident. 

Chennai / road accident / police / crime

