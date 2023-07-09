ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist killed in accident near Tiruttani

July 09, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old motorist was killed and his wife sustained severe injuries after their vehicle hit a truck at Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A police officer attached to Tiruttani station said the victims R. Siva, a resident of Nilakandapuram and his wife Maheshwari were returning home in the two-wheeler at Guruvarajpet village when the driver of the truck proceeding in front of them suddenly applied the brake.

The motorist who was unable to control his vehicle, collided with the truck. During impact, Siva and Maheshwari fell off the vehicle. Siva sustained severe head injuries and his wife was also injured. The couple was rushed to Tiruttani Government Hospital where Siva was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruttani police have filed a case against the truck driver and seized the vehicle. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US