Motorist killed in accident near Tiruttani

July 09, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

A 30-year-old motorist was killed and his wife sustained severe injuries after their vehicle hit a truck at Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A police officer attached to Tiruttani station said the victims R. Siva, a resident of Nilakandapuram and his wife Maheshwari were returning home in the two-wheeler at Guruvarajpet village when the driver of the truck proceeding in front of them suddenly applied the brake.

The motorist who was unable to control his vehicle, collided with the truck. During impact, Siva and Maheshwari fell off the vehicle. Siva sustained severe head injuries and his wife was also injured. The couple was rushed to Tiruttani Government Hospital where Siva was pronounced ‘brought dead’.

The Tiruttani police have filed a case against the truck driver and seized the vehicle.