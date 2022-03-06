Motorist killed, hit by a two-wheeler, in Ponneri

March 06, 2022 17:13 IST

The Ponneri police are searching for a motorcyclist who caused the death of a 53-year-old man by reckless riding on Minjur Main Road on Saturday.

The police said K. Ravanan, of Thiruvenkatapuram at Ponneri, was riding a two-wheeler, going to purchase household articles. An unidentified person riding a two-wheeler rammed Ravanan’s vehicle from behind. He and his daughter Oviya, riding pillion, were thrown off.

As he was not wearing a helmet, Ravanan sustained head injuries. He was rushed to the Ponneri Government Hospital which referred him to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Ponneri police have filed a case against the two-wheeler with the registration number TN-18-BA-3614 and launched a search for the rider.