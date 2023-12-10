Motorist killed by speeding truck in Chennai

December 10, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 22-year-old motorist was killed and the pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident involving a container truck on Saturday night. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver.

A senior officer of the City Traffic Police said J. Mohammed Yaheem, a resident of Choolaimedu, and his friend Vishwa were proceeding home on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai below the Koyambedu flyover when the truck hit the vehicle from behind. Yaheem and Vishwa fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. Passersby called for an 108 ambulance and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, Yaheem died on the way to the hospital.

Based on a complaint, the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation police arrested the truck driver Shoaib.

