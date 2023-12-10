ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist killed by speeding truck in Chennai

December 10, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old motorist was killed and the pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident involving a container truck on Saturday night. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver. 

A senior officer of the City Traffic Police said J. Mohammed Yaheem, a resident of Choolaimedu, and his friend Vishwa were proceeding home on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai below the Koyambedu flyover when the truck hit the vehicle from behind. Yaheem and Vishwa fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. Passersby called for an 108 ambulance and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, Yaheem died on the way to the hospital. 

Based on a complaint, the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation police arrested the truck driver Shoaib. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US