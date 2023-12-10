HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist killed by speeding truck in Chennai

December 10, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old motorist was killed and the pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident involving a container truck on Saturday night. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver. 

A senior officer of the City Traffic Police said J. Mohammed Yaheem, a resident of Choolaimedu, and his friend Vishwa were proceeding home on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai below the Koyambedu flyover when the truck hit the vehicle from behind. Yaheem and Vishwa fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. Passersby called for an 108 ambulance and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, Yaheem died on the way to the hospital. 

Based on a complaint, the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation police arrested the truck driver Shoaib. 

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.