Motorist killed by speeding tractor in Tiruvallur

February 28, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - CHENNAI

A 47-year-old resident of Pallipet in Tiruvallur district was killed, after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tractor on Monday night. The Podaturpet Police have filed a case, and have detained the tractor driver and seized the tractor.

According to a police officer in Podaturpet, R. Babu, a resident of Thannirkulam Street, had gone to see a plot of land that his family had purchased in Vanivilasapuram village, on his two-wheeler. He was returning home via the Vanivilasapuram-Kandigai Road, when a speeding tractor hit his two-wheeler from behind. He was thrown off the vehicle and sustained severe injuries. The victim was rushed in a 108 Ambulance to the Podaturpet Government Hospital where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’ by the hospital authorities.

The Podaturpet police have sent the body to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for a post-mortem.