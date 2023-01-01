HamberMenu
Motorist killed by a speeding private bus in Tiruvallur

January 01, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old motorist trying to cross on Tiruvallur-Tiruttani High Road was hit by a speeding private bus on Saturday evening. The victim, who was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, died while undergoing treatment.

A police officer of Tiruvallur taluk station said E. Krishnan residing in Kakkalur was constructing a house at a spot along Tiruvallur-Tiruttani High Road. While returning from the site on his two-wheeler, Mr. Krishnan was crossing the road when a speeding private bus hit him. The victim was taken in an 108 Ambulance to the hospital, where he died after a few hours while undergoing treatment.

The Tiruvallur taluk police station arrested the bus driver for causing the accident.

