A 52-year-old two-wheeler rider died after an omni-bus collided with his vehicle on GST Road in Potheri on Sunday.

A senior officer of the Tambaram police commissionerate said P. Ramu of Nandanam was proceeding towards Chengalpattu on a two-wheeler on Sunday when he was knocked down by an omni-bus.

Ramu died on the spot, the police said.

The body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The police arrested driver of the omni-bus.

