Minister’s SUV knocks down two-wheeler rider on East Coast Road

May 18, 2023 - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on the East Coast Road near Mamallapuram after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit him on Wednesday night. The motorist’s wife, who was riding pillion, has been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital with serious injuries.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said Johnson, a resident of Konangkuppam in Cuddalore district, and his wife Ruthpon Selvi, was proceeding to Chennai to visit Selvi’s parents on the East Coast Road near Manammai on his two-wheeler when an SUV belonging to a Minister hit him. The couple were married three months ago.

In the accident, the couple was thrown off the two-wheeler and Johnson died on the spot. His wife Selvi is under treatment in the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The Mamallapuram police sent the body of Johnson to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police later filed a case and are investigating.

