Motorist killed after ramming into a parked truck in Tiruvallur

February 12, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old motorist who was returning to his home at Karimedu village was killed after he collided with a trailer truck parked that was parked illegally on the service road of GNT Road on Saturday night.

According to a police officer of Arambakkam station, M. Vasanth, a resident of Karimedu village, had gone to attend a marriage function in Gummidipoondi in his two-wheeler and was returning on the GNT Road. The motorist who took the service road near Elavur village hit the trailer truck from behind, because of poor lighting.

The motorist sustained severe body and head injuries and was killed on the spot. Later the body was sent to Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem, the official added. 

The Arambakkam police have filed a case and are on the lookout for the truck driver who escaped from the scene. 

