Motorist killed after hitting median on Chennai’s GST Road near Vandalur

April 30, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 34-year-old motorist was killed after he fell from his two wheeler on GST Road near Vandalur on Tuesday (April 30, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said S. Mohammed Riyazudeen, a resident of Ranganathapuram in Tambaram, was working as an omni-bus ticket booking agent at the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Riyazudeen was returning home early on Tuesday after finishing work. He was riding his two-wheeler on GST Road when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the media.

He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’.

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation on being informed about the accident sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.