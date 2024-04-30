GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motorist killed after hitting median on Chennai’s GST Road near Vandalur

Police said the 34-year-old lost control of his two-wheeler and crashed into the median

April 30, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old motorist was killed after he fell from his two wheeler on GST Road near Vandalur on Tuesday (April 30, 2024) morning. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said S. Mohammed Riyazudeen, a resident of Ranganathapuram in Tambaram, was working as an omni-bus ticket booking agent at the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Riyazudeen was returning home early on Tuesday after finishing work. He was riding his two-wheeler on GST Road when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the media. 

He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation on being informed about the accident sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.

