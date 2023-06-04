Motorist killed after being knocked down by a speeding truck in Koyambedu

June 04, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old motorist was killed, while the 25-year-old pillion rider was fatally injured after being knocked down by a truck on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Koyambedu on June 3 night.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing police have arrested the 43-year-old truck driver.

Police said E. Boopathy, a native of Villupuram, was working as a salesman for an automotive company in Ambattur. On June 3 night, Boopathy, along with his colleague M. Muthupandi of Villupuram district, was proceeding on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in a two-wheeler when a speeding truck driven by R. Saravanan hit them from behind.

In the impact both of them were thrown off the vehicle and Boopathy was killed after he came under the rear wheels of the truck. Mr. Muthupandi was rescued by the public and sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing police rushed to the spot and sent the body to KMCH for post-mortem. The truck driver Saravanan from Villupuram district has been arrested for speeding and causing the accident.

