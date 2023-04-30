Motorist killed after being hit by minivan at T. Nagar

April 30, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 58-year-old motorist was killed after being hit by a speeding minivan on the South Usman Road flyover in T. Nagar on Saturday, April 29 night. The driver of the van has been arrested.

Police said Vijay Kumar of Vyasarpadi, who was driving the van on South Usman Road flyover towards Pondy Bazaar, lost control of his vehicle and hit a two-wheeler that came in the opposite side.

During impact, the two-wheeler rider N. Vetrivel fell down from the vehicle and suffered serious head injuries. Immediately the motorists on the flyover alerted 108 Ambulance and rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment but was pronounced brought dead.

Filing a case, Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation wing police arrested the driver.

