Motorist in Tiruvallur district hit by truck, killed

November 23, 2022 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The 20-year-old was riding a two wheeler; police have arrested the mini truck driver

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old motorist of Mappedu village in Tiruvallur district, who was riding a two-wheeler, was killed after being hit by a mini truck on Tuesday.

Police said P. Mohanram of Perumal Koil Street, along with his relative Vallarasu who was riding pillion, was returning home after completing some personal work on Mappedu Main Road, when a mini truck in front of him tried to take a left turn suddenly, and hit the two-wheeler. Both the rider and pillion rider fell.

Mohanram sustained a head injury and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors at the Tiruvallur Government hospital pronounced him brought dead. His relative Vallarasu, was unhurt. The police have filed a case and arrested the driver of the mini truck. 

