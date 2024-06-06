Motorist in Chennai killed after collision with conservancy truck

A 26-year-old motorist was killed, after he collided into a conservancy truck that was ahead of his vehicle on the Vadapalani flyover on Wednesday (June 5, 2024) night. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case, and are investigating.

Police said R. Santosh, a resident of Choolaipallam in MGR Nagar, was proceeding on a two-wheeler with his friend Vetri riding pillion, on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, from Ashok Pillar towards Koyambedu.

Santosh was speeding on the flyover, when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and hit the garbage truck driven by B. Shankar. Santosh sustained injuries to the head and died on the spot, while the pillion rider Vetri, suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment.

The Pondy Bazaar Police sent Santosh’s body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem.

