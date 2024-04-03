Motorist in Chennai falls from two-wheeler, dies

April 03, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old motorist was killed after he fell from his vehicle on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) night near Kelambakkam. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said R. Kali, a resident of Kovilanchery, was working in an electronics and household appliances showroom near Mudhichur. He had gone, on work, to Kelambakkam and was returning home on his two-wheeler on the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and fell near the Sonalur Reserve Forest check-post at around 8 p.m.

The victim’s head was injured when he fell, as it hit a rock. Members of the public immediately rushed him to the Thiruporur Government Hospital in an ambulance. However, within a few minutes of being admitted, he died.

Later the police authorities sent the body of the victim to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.

