GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist in Chennai falls from two-wheeler, dies

Police said the 35-year-old was on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road when he fell of his vehicle, and suffered a head injury

April 03, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old motorist was killed after he fell from his vehicle on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) night near Kelambakkam. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said R. Kali, a resident of Kovilanchery, was working in an electronics and household appliances showroom near Mudhichur. He had gone, on work, to Kelambakkam and was returning home on his two-wheeler on the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and fell near the Sonalur Reserve Forest check-post at around 8 p.m.

The victim’s head was injured when he fell, as it hit a rock. Members of the public immediately rushed him to the Thiruporur Government Hospital in an ambulance. However, within a few minutes of being admitted, he died.  

Later the police authorities sent the body of the victim to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.