Motorist in Chennai dies after his speeding vehicle hits an unmarked speed-breaker

February 28, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 34-year-old was on his bike with his two sons; he hit an unmarked speed-breaker, was thrown into an electricity pole, and died in the impact

The Hindu Bureau

C. Govindaraju was riding a bike with his two sons, when the accident took place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 34-year-old motorist died after falling from his bike, along with two children, when his speeding vehicle hit an unmarked speed breaker and he was thrown on to an electricity post at the side of the road.

The road accident took place at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Sarvamangala Nagar, Second Main road, Chitlapakkam, falling under the Tambaram Corporation. The deceased has been identified as C. Govindaraju, 34, a native of Thalaivasal Taluk, Salem district. Govindaraju had been living with his family for the past 10 years in MGR Nagar, Chitlapakkam, and was working as a mason.

On Tuesday night, Govindaraju accompanied by his two sons, Karuppusamy, 14, and Sridharan, 8, who rode pillion, went on his bike to buy diesel for his work. CCTV footage shows that he was speeding, when his bike went over an unmarked speed-breaker on the road, and he was thrown from his vehicle in the impact, hitting an electricity post that was on the roadside, before falling. Govindaraju died on the spot due to head injuries, while his two sons had sustained minor injuries. Neighbours rushed to rescue them, police sources said.

Upon receipt of information, a Traffic Investigation team from Pallikaranai reached the spot and sent the body and the injured boys to the Government Chromepet Hospital.

The police registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash Driving) (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing Death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

