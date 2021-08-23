Motorist grievously injured by manja thread on Mint flyover in Chennai

The city police has said those selling manja or using it to fly kites would be booked under the Goondas Act.

An 18-year-old motorist was grievously injured from a manja thread suspended on the Mint flyover in Vallalar nagar on August 22.

The motorist, identified as V. Mohanraj of Mylapore, was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

A police official of Washermenpet station said Mohanraj, along with his friend, had gone on a two-wheeler to a relative’s house in Tondiarpet. While returning to his house in Mylapore on the evening of August 22, he encountered the manja thread on Mint flyover, which cut through his neck.

Other motorists on the flyover helped take him to the nearby Government Stanley hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the Washermanpet police have filed a case and are investigating.

Besides banning the use manja to fly kites, the city police has also said those selling manja or using it to fly kites would be booked under the Goondas Act.